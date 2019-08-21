Iowa Showcases “Better than Expected” Corn and Soybeans

As Sumner, Iowa, farmer Marty Tegtmeier made his way from Nebraska City east toward Des Moines, he was pleasantly surprised by what he saw.

“There was less flooding than I thought there would be,” Tegtmeier says. “There were [corn fields] with yellow spots on our way to Des Moines, but it’s not as bad as I thought it would be.”

As he made his way through fields to pull samples for the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour, he said the crop looked good, but it was by no means a “home run.” But corn yield estimates overall are solid.

“One of our first yields was 230 right along the bottoms [of the Missouri River],” Tegtmeier says. “We had a 180 average along the bottoms. Pod counts the end of day average was just a little below average crop.”

Both crops are still physiologically behind—especially soybeans.

“Beans were really young yet and had a long way to go, corn has a long way, too,” he says. “It had better not freeze for a while.”

He says if Mother Nature cooperates, he anticipates the crops along his route will fare well.

Find complete Crop Tour route reports, market analysis and historical comparisons at ProFarmer.com.

Follow along with the week's coverage:

#PFTour19 Offers Hopeful Results Despite Maturity Issues

Crop Tour Scouts Expect Improved Maturity As They Head West

Crop Tour Day 2 Results: Nebraska Expected to Out-Yield Indiana

Crop Tour Scouts Prepare for Rain, Inconsistent Fields in East Leg

Crop Tour: South Dakota and Ohio Yields Plummet with Poor Planting

Inconsistent, Sparse Fields Plague South Dakota

Soybeans Have a Long Way to Go in South Dakota

Corn Needs Extra Two to Three Weeks to Beat Frost

Grete: Immature Crops to Present Challenge in Ohio

‘Sobering’ Sights Greet #PFTour19 Scouts

Is There Time For Ohio Crops To Overcome Unprecedented Immaturity?

Scouts Find What Farmers Already Knew: Variability Plagues Ohio