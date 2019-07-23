Interest Rates and the Ag Markets

The Federal Reserve is signaling it may cut interest rates at the end of the month.

“I think it’s almost guaranteed at this point,” said Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. “[That’s] unless something really turns negative on economic growth or if we receive something like a surprise like a turn down in the employment numbers.”

How much further the rates drop is the next question.

AgDay Anchor Clinton Griffiths has this analysis with Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report.