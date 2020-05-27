Interactive Map of State Fair Cancellations

See if your state fair has cancelled over coronavirus concerns. ( Farm Journal/Google Maps )
Safety concerns over coronavirus have prompted a number of state fairs to cancel events for 2020, ending plans for livestock shows and competitions as well as concerts and fair food.
Is your state fair affected? Use the interactive map below to check the status in your state, and read about the impact of those closures from across our Farm Journal properties.
