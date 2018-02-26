IntelinAir Adds Integration For AgMRI & John Deere Operations Center

IntelinAir unveils updated functionality for the AgMRI platform through the John Deere Operations Center.

AgMRI, the company’s flagship product, is a field health monitoring and early-warning system. The updated, seamless integration is now bi-directional: customers can import field boundaries, as planted, as applied, and yield maps directly into AgMRI while sending AgMRI alerts and imagery into the Operations Center. With AgMRI, users are alerted to emergence issues, early-season weeds, nutrient deficiencies, weather damage, water stress, disease outbreaks and insect infestations, so users can make data-driven decisions that impact this season and beyond.

Additionally, John Deere dealers can now offer IntelinAir AgMRI as a streamlined, integrated service as an additional value to their customers.

“We have worked extensively with both large and small farmers who use John Deere equipment and software throughout Iowa and Illinois,” says Al Eisaian, co- founder and CEO of IntelinAir. “We have leveraged their feedback to design an integration so they can proactively manage their operations and respond to problems via the Operations Center.”

IntelinAir, Inc., is an ag aerial imagery analytics company aiming to deliver actionable intelligence to help farmers make data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiency, yields, and ultimately their profitability.

“We’re excited to provide the new AgMRI service to our customers this year,” says Scott Meldrum, integrated solutions manager for Van Wall Equipment. “We believe the new integration will make it easier than ever before for farmers to manage their operations and get ahead of problems as they’ll be able to use a solution, John Deere Operations Center, that they’re already familiar with.”