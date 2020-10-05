Inputs to Purchase Now Versus in 2021

Some input prices are always prey to market swings. Add in the uncertainty of additional economic shutdowns from COVID-19, and this year’s decisions are even more complicated. Work with your suppliers to figure out what you need to buy today, and what can wait until 2021.

Look at booking fall or spring anhydrous ammonia needs now.

“Anhydrous is currently a fairly good deal,” says Davis Michaelsen, Pro Farmer Inputs Monitor editor. “We don’t see any reason it’ll run higher.”

Secure phosphate because prices are volatile and could increase.

“I’m recommending getting some phosphate bought for fall harvest, not because it’s a great discount but because it’s priced better than it has been,” Michaelsen says.

On-farm diesel and propane are following normal trends.

Unlike last year, experts don’t expect propane shortages, and diesel should offer a good buying opportunity. “Historically the week ahead of Christmas and the week after are a great time to book diesel,” Michaelsen says.

Crop protection products might have some risk.

“There is a heightened risk of shortages given the exposure we have to China for active ingredients,” says Sam Taylor, Rabobank farm inputs analyst. “But remember, we do have domestic production of certain key chemicals, so there is a risk mitigant in this space.”

Seed is one you might be able to wait on.

“Not taking the prepay discount and keeping a little bit of flexibility could be a long-term advantage,” Taylor says. “So, I would probably look to punt as many decisions as I could cognizant of the fact you are giving up a little bit of that prepay benefit at the same time.”