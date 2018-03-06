Inocucor Names New Director of Marketing

Natalie Shuman has joined Inocucor as director of marketing after serving for nine years in the grape industry.

Inocucor, a developer and producer of biological crop inputs, hired Shuman to be responsible for brand management, communications, product management, trade marketing and product lifecycle management for the company’s microbial and plant nutrient technologies.

"Natalie's experience working with growers globally will help us tailor our product offerings to better meet our customers' needs," says Tim Sturm, Inocucor's executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Shuman has directed business-to-business marketing, consumer marketing and communications programs for Sun World International, a global producer and marketer of proprietary seedless table grapes. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in mass communication studies from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Inocucor expects to add another 25 to 30 high-level scientific and managerial professionals over the next year.