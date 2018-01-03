Inocucor Names Global Chief Technology Officer

Inocucor has appointed Shawn Semones, Ph.D. as Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Technology Officer. Previously, Semones has more than 18 years of experience at Novozymes Biologicals, Inc., where he helped build its BioAg R&D Application Division. Most recently, he was Director of BioAg R&D Application Development and Novozymes Biologicals Site Lead, directing R&D efforts across three sites within North America, as well as a global field R&D team.

Inocucor uses a patented fermentation process to combine multi-strains of bacteria, yeasts and fungi into biostimulants that naturally improve crop yields, shorten growing periods and produce healthier, more resilient soils. It also is developing microbial biocontrol products that target diseases in potatoes, tomatoes and strawberries.

“Shawn has spent his entire career as a leader in the field of agricultural biologicals,” says Inocucor President and CEO Donald R. Marvin. "He brings a unique combination of R&D, business development and communications experience to Inocucor."

Semones will oversee all R&D operations, field trials, regulatory affairs and strategic product development partnerships for Inocucor, directing scientists at its Technical Center for Excellence in Montreal and its U.S. Headquarters in Centennial, Colo. He holds a Ph.D. in Biology – Plant Physiology/Mycology from Virginia Tech, as well as M.S. and B.S. degrees in Biology from Virginia Commonwealth University.