Industry and Farmers React to Recent XtendFlex Approval

With the Sept. 28, 2020 approval of XtendFlex soybeans, farmers and retailers across the Midwest are sharing their reactions to the news. The new soybean stack features tolerances to three herbicides: glyphosate, dicamba and glufosinate. Until EPA approves dicamba for over-the-top use, farmers and applicators will only be able to apply glyphosate and glufosinate on the soybeans.

Check out what farmers and retailers have shared:

