Indoor Farm Startup Uses 1,000 lb. Robot Named Angus

The scene at Iron Ox is a bit different than CEO Brandon Alexander’s rural Oklahoma roots, but his company is eyeing to be part of a new way to produce food.

Iron Ox is a Silicon Valley startup that aims to place its indoor, hydroponic “farms” near population centers and restaurants to supply green vegetables and herbs.

“We’re using robotics and AI to grow better foods,” explains Alexander.

The workhorse at Iron Ox is a robot named “Angus,” which is now in its second year of development. Its robotic arms move the plants from module to module as they grow through the production cycle. The robot navigates around the farm, which is currently an 8,000 square foot warehouse in San Carlos, Calif.

Alexander says their high-tech approach is solving a major pain point in American agriculture today—labor.

“Farming is facing a labor scarcity crisis,” he says.

Click here for more.