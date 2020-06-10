Indiana Co-Ops Form Joint Venture, Buy Michigan CHS Facility

Indiana-based agricultural cooperatives Ceres Solutions and Co-Alliance will form a joint venture with the intent to purchase the assets of a CHS-owned agricultural retail business in Hamilton, Michigan.

“We’re pleased to partner with Co-Alliance to expand our mutual retail operations to serve farmers throughout central Michigan with agricultural products and services,” said Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions in a news release.

“This strategic joint venture with Ceres Solutions combined with the purchase of extensive retail assets will add capabilities and scale to extend reach and drive growth for both cooperatives and our respective owners,” added Kevin Still, CEO of Co-Alliance.

Troike and Still said the joint venture and subsequent acquisition of assets and capabilities demonstrates the continued importance of the cooperative model serving local farmers.

“Consistent with the CHS purpose of creating connections to empower agriculture, the proposed transaction would expand the operations of these two leading cooperatives, ensure farmers have continued access to cooperative products and services, and allow CHS to reinvest in retail operations more closely aligned with its core business supply chain,” said Rick Dusek, CHS executive vice president.

Dusek said the parties would also negotiate a wholesale supply agreement. The parties said negotiations will continue with due diligence activities in the coming days and weeks and that they hope to complete the transaction later this year.

