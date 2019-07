Independent Seed Companies

While large-scale consolidation might seem like it limits seed choices, there are more than 120 regional or unaffiliated companies across the U.S.

Delta Grow Seed Co.

GDM Seed

Grabow Seed Services

Baird Seed Co.

Burrus Bros. & Associated Growers

Cappel Certified Seeds

Central Illinois Production

Great Heart Seed

Heartland Seed Production

Hughes Seed Farms

Lewis Seed Farms

Masters Choice

Moews Seed Co.

Munson Hybrids

Prairie Hybrids

ProHarvest Seeds

Roeschley Hybrids

SEEDirect

Wehmeyer Seed Co.

Wyffels Hybrids

1st Choice Seeds

Ag Alumni Seed Improvement

Beck's Superior Hybrids

BioTown Seeds

Hubner Industries

L&M Glick Seed Service

Langdon Brothers Seed

Martin Seed Co.

Midwest Genetics

Partners Brand Seed Co.

Powell Seeds

Prairie Seed Co.

Purple Ribbon Seeds

Remington Seeds

S&G Seeds

Sunstar Hybrids/Osborn

Seed & Equipment

Wyckoff Hybrids

Yerks Seed

Allied Genetics

Axis Seed

Blue River Hybrids

Champion Seed

Cornelius Seed

Davis Seed Co.

Epley Brothers Hybrids

Federal Hybrids

Four Star Seed Co.

Jacobsen Hybrids

Latham Hi-Tech Seeds

Merschman Seeds

Miller Hybrids

Stine Seed Co.

Titan Pro SCI

Midland Genetics Group

Ohlde Seed

Phillips Seed

Roth Seed Co.

Sharp Brothers Seed Co.

Star Seed

Taylor Seed Farms

Caverndale Farms

Brand Seeds

Albert Lea Seed House

Dahlman Seed Co.

NorthStar Genetics

Olsen Custom Farms

Richland IFC

Terning Seeds

Thunder Seed

King City Seed

ProHarvest of Missouri/Resor Seeds

River Bend Custom Seed

Agassiz Seed and Supply

Peterson Farms Seed

Proseed

Pond Seed Co.

Rupp Seeds

Schlessman Seed Co.

Seed Genetics Direct

Steyer Seeds

United Seed Associates

Warner Seeds

Berger International

Mountain View Seeds

Camerer Farms

Chemgro Seeds

Mid-Atlantic Seeds

Legend Seeds

Mustang Seeds

Nortec Seeds

Local Seed Co.

B-H Services

Browning Seed

Gayland Ward Seed Co.