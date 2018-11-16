Increase in Interest Rates Affecting Operating Loans

Agriculture leader Farmer Mac says interest rates are having an impact on operating loans. That's because most of those loans are on a variable rate.  Rising interest rates mean land may not be an attractive option for investors.  If the farm economy doesn't turn around soon, the fear is debt-to-asset ratios could rise to levels agriculture saw in the 1980s.  However, Farmer Mac economist Curt Covington says, that hasn't happened yet. Hear what he told us below:

For more information, you can sign up for the latest edition of Farmer Mac's "The Feed".  Sign up here.

Read Farmer Mac's Fall Report here.

