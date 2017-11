In the latest USDA crop progress report, Illinois shows soybean harvest at 86 percent complete. That's right on pace with the five-year average. AgDay TV host Clinton Griffiths recently traveled to southcentral Illinois to visit Zach Bailey of Bailey Family Farms. Their operation has planted 100 percent soybeans the last two years. This year, yields are proving resilient in the face of production challenges.

Click the video to hear about harvest in 2017