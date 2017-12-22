Illinois Farmland Auction Sets New Record

In Woodford County, Ill., 77 acres of high-quality farmland sold for a record price of $15,850 per acre Nov. 17.

The farm was located near Roanoke and was 100% tillable with a soil productivity index (PI) of 142. The maximum PI is 147, per Illinois Bulletin 811. View the property flyer.

“Spirited bidding was seen from local farmers looking to expand their operation in this tightly held area. It was a rare opportunity to purchase a high quality, all tillable tract of land,” says Soy Capital Ag Services Dave Klein, whose firm based in Bloomington handled the auction. “Looking back, we believe the previous farmland auction price record for Woodford County was set in August 2014 for 80.96 acres at a price of $15,500 per acre.”

