IFCA Cancels MAGIE 2020

On June 1, the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association announced its board made the decision to cancel the MAGIE 2020 show, which was scheduled for August 26-27 at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, Ill.

MAGIE is one of the biggest outdoor farm shows dedicated to the ag retail and commercial applicator market.

IFCA provided the following statement:

There are a variety of reasons for cancelling the show, all of them due to the changes brought to our lives by COVID-19. The main reason is we simply can't guarantee a safe environment for the "ride and drive" experience that only MAGIE offers--it's impossible to stay 6 feet apart in the cab of a sprayer or floater. That fact, combined with the uncertainty of hosting a mass gathering under the "Restore Illinois" plan and the reality of curtailed travel policies enacted not just by the companies who exhibit but also by our retail members, makes it too difficult to have the type of MAGIE show we all expect and enjoy. No one will miss MAGIE more than your IFCA staff, who enjoys planning this event and seeing our members and many guests from around the country. It is also a painful loss of revenue for the IFCA, but we will tighten our belts and survive just as so many other companies and citizens are doing. We are very grateful to be working in an essential industry that provides ag inputs and services to the farmers to make the 2020 crop possible.

The IFCA board is organizing a social media nod to MAGIE. Members and exhibitors are asked to share short videos featuring the products that would have been on display, which will be shared via IFCA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts in August.

The IFCA plans for MAGIE to return in 2021, for what will be its 40th anniversary. The scheduled dates for 2021 are Aug. 25 and 26.



