IFCA Cancels Its Annual Winter Convention

The Illinois Fertilizer & Chemical Association is cancelling their January winter convention & trade show, which was scheduled to occur on January 19-21, 2021 at the Peoria Civic Center.

“Our annual trade show has always been a well-attended, positive networking and educational experience for the members of the IFCA, and we are sad that we cannot proceed with planning and holding this important event” Jean Payne, President of the IFCA said in a news release. “The reality is that large gatherings are still not permissible or advisable, and above all else, we respect the need to continue to protect the health of the essential workers in the ag input supply & service industry.”

This past summer, IFCA had to cancel their popular summer equipment show, the Midwest Ag Industries Expo (MAGIE), which is normally held the third week of August each year.

“IFCA’s Board of Directors and Convention Committee looked at all the factors when making the decision to cancel the winter convention, and we are all disappointed” said Jeremy Maloney, Chairman of the IFCA Board of Directors. “But we are also extremely grateful for the continued membership and sponsorship support from the IFCA members, which enables our Association to remain financially strong and effective despite not being able to hold our normal industry events” he added.

IFCA will hold a short virtual annual business meeting in January 2021 to announce its Board of Director election results and scholarship recipients, and provide an industry update. Throughout the winter IFCA plans to provide on-line educational opportunities for Certified Crop Advisors and industry members to keep them informed on timely agronomy, environment, and regulatory issues.

Future MAGIE and IFCA Convention dates: