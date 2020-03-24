If a little bit of kindness can go a long way, how far could a lot go?

The opinions expressed in the following editorial are solely those of the author.

By Jon Doggett - CEO of the National Corn Growers Association

Walking through the supermarket is different these days. Shelves are empty. Hours are limited. And shoppers are guarded. Some have described the scene as “eerie.”

Amid it all, the grocery store workers quietly arrive early to restock the shelves that we picked over the day before and willingly stay late to sanitize the store for us to restart the process all over again the next day. These workers are America’s newest unsung hero in all this coronavirus madness.

I was at my local Giant Supermarket on Saturday, and I did something I’ve never really done before: I personally thanked each one of the workers for their service. And as I wound my way through the store, I noticed many others doing likewise.

With a little more time on my hands these days to reflect on things as I shelter in place, that got me thinking about what I witnessed at Giant this past weekend. If a little bit of kindness can go a long way, how far could a lot of kindness go? Here’s what I started to find.

#Solidarityat8 is a grassroots movement on Twitter to show our appreciation for the healthcare workers that are on the frontlines of this pandemic. All this simple act of kindness requires is to go outside at 8:00 at night and make some noise for the men and women that are protecting our health.

Who would have thought a month ago that ordering carryout from a local restaurant would turn out to be an act of kindness? And a tasty one to boot.

We’re more familiar with the good works of our local food bank and great organizations like Meals on Wheels. Supporting them always has been and always will be considered an act of kindness.

And there are the calls and outreach we may have been too busy to take a few weeks ago that now seem to be the best part of our day.

Having been raised on a Montana ranch and having worked for farmers and ranchers my entire career, I know the spirit of rural America. And I know it’s underpinned by an uncommon kindness the world needs right now. So let’s see how far a lot of it can go.

Jon Doggett, CEO

National Corn Growers Association