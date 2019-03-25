ICYMI: AgPro’s Top Stories of the Week

Content on AgPro and its sister sites can move fast and furious. Sometimes, it's easy to miss great content. Did you get a chance to read the week's top 10 most-read stories?

10. To Grid Sample Or Zone Sample: What’s The Difference? Plenty.

As technology continues to evolve and improve, farmers’ ability to detect changes in the field gives them more avenues to manage those changes.

9. Meet the New EPA Boss, Not the Same as the Old Boss

Now, the EPA has a new boss, Andrew Wheeler. He was the Acting Administrator when Former Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned amid a cloud of ethics scandals.

8. Harness More Solar Power

Plant multiple hybrids, based on leaf structure and soil type, to capture more energy.

7. How to Grow Hemp for CBD, Seed or Fiber

Whether growing for seed, fiber or cannabidiol (CBD), hemp producers share a colossal commonality: They are all learning on the go.

6. Avoid Soybean Production Pitfalls

Because this year promises to bring more financial challenges, make sure you’re making smart choices to maximize output and profit on every acre.

5. Grain Elevators Face Uncertain Outlook

An increase in on-farm storage and tight margins create volatility for grain elevators.

4. Jury Says Roundup Caused Cancer in Second Trial Verdict

A six-person jury in San Francisco found Roundup did cause cancer in a man who used the product in his yard. This is the second case to go to trial alleging the herbicide caused cancer.

3. EPA Names 40 Chemicals to be Evaluated for Risk

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is publishing a list of 40 chemicals to begin the prioritization process - the initial step in reviewing chemicals in commerce under the amended Toxic Substances Control Act.

2. What To Do With Flooded Grain

Flood waters can bring dangerous contaminants that infect grain, not to mention the mold that’ll likely occur from the excess moisture.

1. Tillage Tips to Fix A Mess

This spring, you’ll likely need to cope with ruts and wheel tracks and determine what kind of tillage, if any, is needed to work soil back into shape.