IA Farmers Share 2020 Harvest Progress Post Historic Derecho

The national corn and soybean yields are forecast at record highs, according to USDA. However, Iowa is in a different situation, having the historic derecho blow through the state mid-August.

AgDay national reporter, Betsy Jibben, is in the Northeast part of the state to look at both corn and soybean harvests in the wind-damaged areas.



It’s a sight no farmer wants: to harvest downed, wind-damaged corn. However, that's what many Iowa farmers get this year. Jibben asks, “What’s that been like?”

“It’s been going better than I ever expected it to,” says Tom Hagen, who is harvesting wind-damaged corn in Blairstown, Iowa.



Harvest is going surprisingly well for Hagen and his crew. He’s still in a hurry, still running at a good pace.



“For us anyway, the East-West rows are combining easier than the North-South rows,” says Hagen as he points. “Going with it and away from it, it’s working surprisingly well.”



Some crop insurance adjusters told farmers to disk up their corn damaged from the storm. Others did not have that option from their adjuster. For the ones who didn’t, it’s a question of how much can be harvested. Hagen says harvest is possible for his fields using the same combine and header. That’s not the situation everywhere.







"Some guys bought [a] reel and rollacone and we haven't bought anything,” says Hagen. “There again, I'm just amazed how good it's working."



Hagen was impressed that the test weight was at 55.5 pounds and roughly 17% to 18% moisture content at this field in Blairstown, Iowa when we visited him Tuesday, September 22. Kernels are small and he hopes it won't discount him anymore than he'll already be docked.



“It’ll be a multi-peril crop insurance claim,” says Hagen.

Near Grand Mound, Iowa, Dennis Campbell isn't starting corn harvest yet.



"With that over eight inches of rain we received over the last two to three weeks, [the corn is] starting to rot,” says Campbell.



He knows corn harvest will take longer for him. Campbell is without a working dryer due to the storm. Hopefully, it will be running by the end of the week. Campbell is without some of his on-farm storage too.



“It snapped these bolts on the East side and slammed this [bin] down eight inches off-center,” says Campbell as he shows us a damaged bin.





Campbell is harvesting soybeans and is pleased with the pace.



"We've got a few issues with some wind damage in spots,” says Campbell. “For the most part, the soybeans have really taken that weather surprisingly well."



For an area hit by the storm, he's surprised with the soybean yield in his fields.



"Things are going good on this end,” says Campbell. “We're running some 60 bushel soybeans [and some] 65 bushel soybeans."





It is weeks after a storm no one wanted but now many have to handle.



"Storage is going to be at a premium this year,” says Campbell. “We're going to have to scramble to get it under a lid.”

Farmers are relieved that harvest runs at a fast pace now to dry down an Iowa crop, in some instances, with an uncertain future.

“Everybody is really hoping mother nature cooperates and gives us a couple of more weeks,” says Campbell.



USDA's September Crop Production Report forecasts an average Iowa corn yield of 191 bushels per acre and an average soybean yield of 54 bushels per acre. Both are down from August estimates.