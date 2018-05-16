I-80 Planting Tour 2018: East Central Illinois

Most of the Illinois corn crop is out of the ground and it is emerging fast.

However, soybeans are gaining ground quickly according to Monday's USDA Crop Progress Report. Sixty-six percent of soybean acres have been planted in Illinois, 42 points above the five-year average. Twenty-four percent of beans have emerged, 18 points above the average.

Betsy Jibben travels to east central Illinois where some farmers first put soybeans in the ground. She talks with Doug Kirk, a farmer in Georgetown, Illinois and Dennis Smith of Ridge Farm, Illinois.