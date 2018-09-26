I-80 Harvest Tour Stops In The Hoosier State

Farmers in Indiana are hard at it with 18% of corn and 13% of the state’s soybeans harvested as of Sept. 24. They’re eight percentage points ahead of the 5-year average on corn harvest.

On the first stop of the I-80 Harvest Tour, AgDay reporter Betsy Jibben spoke with two Indiana farmers who revealed yield variability. Early rain led to harvest delays for some, and later in the season spotty rain left some crops begging for more.

“Everything looked awesome until June 15 and then it basically didn’t rain from then on,” said San Pierre, Ind. farmer Eric Wappel. “I ran the pivots for 64 days straight—that’s a new record for me.”

Despite challenges, harvest is going smoothly for Wappel. Moisture is hitting the right numbers thanks to a dry September, and he expects good yields. In South Bend, Jeff Peterson got a late start to planting, but warm weather helped him catch up.

“Planting didn’t get done until about June 5 and just a little bit later on beans,” Peterson said. “I think we’re a couple weeks ahead on growing degree day units and it helped the crop speed up and mature faster.”

USDA estimates the state’s average corn yield will hit 192 bu. per acre and 60 bu. per acre in soybeans. Both are higher than the national average yield expectation.

Harvest progresses across the rest of the Midwest, too. Learn what other farmers are sharing on Twitter and follow #harvest18 for more.

What’s harvest without a friendly wager?

Dad bet me I couldn’t dump on his combine. #Harvest18 pic.twitter.com/YFE2V51mTd — Matt Giesselmann (@giesselmannfarm) September 24, 2018

Harvest memories cross generations and brings one patriarch who has seen a lot in his near-century of farming.

Had a great time over the weekend with my 94 yr old grandpa. Hasn’t been up in a combine in years so made it happen & we had a blast together. Wanted to know all about how to operate the S680. Many stories of how they used to harvest on the farm. #Harvest18 pic.twitter.com/sJlREwMjh1 — Seth Lawrence (@lawrence_farms) September 24, 2018

As the day wraps up, one farmer shares his beautiful view.

With the possibility of limited storage, some farmers are finding non-permanent storage options very useful.