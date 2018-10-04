I-80 Harvest Tour Sees Iowa Farmers Struggle To Gather Crop

Pounding rain in Iowa, South Dakota and other states adjacent to the Missouri River is keeping farmers from harvesting their crops. This week, areas near the river collected about 6” of water, flooding corn and soybean fields, pastures and roads. Even if fields didn’t flood, mist and rain are keeping soil too wet to harvest.

“Even on upland ground, the water table is so high that the water can’t get away,” Mike Schropp told AgDay National Reporter, Betsy Jibben. Schropp farms near Crescent, Iowa, along the Missouri River.

“There’s probably 30% to 40% (of our fields) that we can’t get in right now,” he adds.

Farmers in Iowa, the second stop on the I-80 Harvest Tour, are fighting to save their promising yields. This is the second time many of the same fields have been flooded this season, and farmers are worried whether the crop will hold on.

“It’s too bad because there’s really good beans out there, but we can’t get to them,” Schropp says.

USDA pegs Iowa at a state average of 60 bu. per acre for soybeans and 206 bu. per acre in corn. Those numbers could become a reality, if farmers can just get into fields.

“There’s been some beans cut around here, early beans, that are really good. Probably 60 to 70 [bu. per acre] and some maybe more,” he says. “And there’s probably over 200 bu. corn out here and we can’t get it out. It doesn’t look bad but there’s water out in the middle [of fields] and drainage ditches are clear full. It’s gonna be a real slow harvest.”