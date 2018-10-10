I-80 Harvest Tour: Nebraska Shows Promising Yields Despite Rain Delays

The Huskers aren’t quite living up to their name this harvest season. Farmers in Nebraska have parked the combines as they wait for rain to finally ease up—but they won’t be in fields anytime soon with another 3” to 6” in the forecast.

“Everything [field] we’ve been in this far throughout harvest I would say we’re happy, to impressed, with,” said Kris Kavan of Cedar Bluffs, Neb. to AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben. “Corn, I would say we’re slightly above (actual production history) APH. And beans, I can’t lie, they’re quite a bit better than the past few years.”

USDA pegged the state above the national yield average at 198 bu. per acre for corn and 61 bu. per acre in soybeans. The Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour named Nebraska the “garden spot” of the western Corn Belt. Farmers in the state seem to agree.

“From what we’ve picked so far we’re above APH 10% to 30% in some spots,” said Luke Lauritsen of Arlington, Neb. He sees good potential in soybeans despite getting stopped by rain after just one field.

“Now we just need the weather to cooperate,” Lauritsen said. “Until we get the crop in the bin we don’t have a crop yet.

Kavan said he planted a week to 10 days early. It looks like Nebraska farmers might be in for a long season thanks to an early start and late finish.