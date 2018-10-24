I-80 Harvest Tour: Eastern Illinois Loses Top-End Yields

Compared to the western region of the state, eastern Illinois farmers are harvesting lower-than-hoped-for yields for corn and soybeans. Periods of dry weather earlier in the production season cut the top out of yields for many growers.

“We went through a spell of about six weeks roughly without any rain,” Randy Alberle told AgDay National Reporter Betsy Jibben. The lack of rain trimmed bushels but helped save on drying costs.

“It [grain moisture] dropped down into the teens very fast. So yes, we saved on drying costs but gave up yield,” added the Melvin, Ill., farmer. “We’re probably 10% off where we’ve been the last three years [in corn yield] but we are still 20 bu. to 30 bu. over APH at this point.”

While corn suffered during the weeks of dry weather, soybeans seemed to weather those conditions better.

“We’re pretty much on track for where we’ve been for the last three to five years,” Alberle said. “Upper 60s, low 70s seem to be more of an average for us.”

USDA pegs Illinois corn yield average at 212 bu. per acre and soybeans at 66 bu. per acre this year. How are conditions in your area? Let us know in AgWeb Crop Comments.