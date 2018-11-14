I-80 Harvest Tour: Are Farmers Selling Soybeans?

Politics, weather and trade are all impacting the soybean price this harvest. With bean prices in the single-digits, are farmers hanging onto their soybeans or selling?

As Betsy Jibben explains in our final I-80 Harvest Tour of the season, it may depend where you live.

She talks with Mike Schropp, a farmer from Crescent, Iowa; Jim Mintert, an ag economist with Purdue University; Bill Biederman, a market analyst; John Prauner, a market analyst with Hansen-Mueller; Mike Berdo, a farmer from Washington, Iowa; Gretchen Nollman, a grain merchandising manager with Agri-Way Partners and Joe Vaclavik with Standard Grain.