How’s Harvest in Your Area?

We want to hear from you! Are combines rolling in your area? How do yields look? How many acres have you hit so far? Let us know on our corn and soybean harvest maps.

This is your opportunity to give us and other farmers a real look at how harvest is shaping up for you, the good, the bad and the ugly. Or, maybe yields are surprising you because they’re great—we want to hear that, too.

Information provided will be anonymous and simply be aggregated into the maps to give a whole-state and whole-nation look at 2019 yields. Submit comments and yield estimates here for corn and here for soybeans.

For more harvest news visit our 2019 Harvest Updates page. Or check out these recent articles now:

