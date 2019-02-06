How USDA's Data Dump Friday Could Impact the Markets

Alan Brugler Data Dump
USDA will release several reports Friday. Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing discusses the impact it could have on the markets. ( Farm Journal )

USDA is set to unleash a slew of reports on Friday. From Crop Production to Winter Wheat Seedings, the reports - including some delayed data due to the government shutdown- will ripple through the markets. What impact could prices see after the reports are released? Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing breaks it down to help producers prepare. 

