How Much Will Your Thanksgiving Meal Cost This Year?

This year's Thanksgiving meal may be more affordable. American Farm Bureau's annual survey shows for the third year in a row the cost for the Thanksgiving dinner will be down. For ten people the classic meal comes out to $48.90, or about five bucks per person. Turkey is averaging about $21.71 for a 16-pound bird. Foods showing the largest decreases this year were a gallon of milk ($2.92), a 3-pound bag of sweet potatoes ($3.39), a 1-pound bag of green peas ($1.47) and a dozen rolls ($2.25). Items seeing modest increases include fresh cranberries, pumpkin pie mix, and stuffing.

