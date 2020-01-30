How to Hire, Retain, Invest

What are farmers’ biggest labor challenges? Finding qualified workers tops the list, according to a 2019 Farm Journal survey of 2,100 farmers and ranchers.

“We hear employers talking about that they can’t find good, qualified employees,” says Rob Russell, University of Missouri Extension director of labor and workforce development. “But we also hear employees saying they can’t find a good job.”

Russell says these workforce transitions are occurring:

Generational change: Employees in different age categories hold various expectations and desires for their jobs. They also have unique skill sets.

Population change : As people move from rural to urban areas, the composition an area's labor pool realigns.

Technological change: Automation and technology are changing job expectations and the skills needed. For instance, Russell says, 85% of the jobs needed in 2030 don't exist yet.

Global competition: Today's connected world makes it easier for in-demand skills and employees to be recruited across states and countries.

How Can You Find Great Talent?

Yes, finding and keeping talented employees is difficult. Some would even call it a crisis, says Tom Swearingen, director of talent management for Growmark. He provides a few strategies to build out your farm’s team.

Look beyond the traditional sources. “Farm kids don’t really exist anymore,” he says. Be prepared to teach and train employees about agriculture.

Know your company story. Highlight the tangible and intangible benefits of working on your farm and living in your community.

Pay for what you want; you get what you pay for. "To retain top talent, you have to pay for the talent," he says.

“To retain top talent, you have to pay for the talent,” he says. Grow your own talent. Be open with your team’s all-stars. Tell them they are an all-star and you want to help them succeed. “If they know you have bigger plans for them, they become more invested in the company,” he says.

