How to Face and Overcome Financial Stress

Even in challenging times, you can find opportunities. How can you overcome tight profit margins and low commodity prices? Financial experts share the strategies they’ve seen work, as well as advice for the coming years.

Tim Homan grew up on a diversified family farm in eastern Iowa. He holds a degree in ag business from Iowa State University. He has been with Rabo AgriFinance working out of the Cedar Falls, Iowa office for 11 years. Prior to joining Rabo AgriFinance, Tim worked as a field representative and agronomist for Con Agra in the popcorn industry for six years. He transitioned to ag lending in 2000. He spent six years as an account manager for Ag Services of America, a predecessor to Rabo AgriFinance.

Paul Neiffer is an agribusiness certified public accountant and business adviser for CLA. He specializes in income taxation and accounting services related to farmers and processors. Paul works with farmers and processors providing income tax advice and compliance services, and he consults with farm families on succession planning issues and opportunities. He also helps farmers understand the proper use of accounting systems to more profitably run their business. He authors a monthly column for Top Producer magazine called “The Farm CPA” and has written several articles for various farm magazines and media outlets.

Ben Pagel has worked as an agricultural lender for Northeast Security Bank for 32 years. He has served as president/CEO since 1997. Pagel graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1986 with a bachelor's degree in finance and received his MBA in 2004. He is also a graduate of the Iowa School of Banking and Graduate School of Banking – Colorado. Pagel is involved in the family farm operation around Sumner, Iowa and farms with his father and son. Pagel is married to Gwen and together have three children and three grandchildren.

Missing Farm Journal Field Days? We miss you, too! Check out the latest in the networking lounge, enjoy on demand content and catch the latest intel in the booths here.