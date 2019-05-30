How Ag Salespeople Can Stay Positive In 2019

On the Seed Seller Training Radio podcast, sales trainer Rod Osthus encourages those who sell to farmers to turn challenges into motivation.

Particularly in a challenging year such as 2019, Osthus says when you allow challenges to motivate you instead of control you or demoralize you, you always win.

“When springs like this come along, I don't get down. I get motivated, motivated to show myself that I can overcome this, that I can get it done,” he said. “I may not be able to change what's happening. But I can change how I react to it. I can control my emotions, which means I can then control what I do. And here's the best part. It always works.”

Osthus has 40 plus years of experience in the seed business and helping seed salespeople. It’s his approach to have an “automatic response” when confronted with any obstacle.

“I put myself into planning mode and plan my attack. It's the challenge of everyone thinking it can't be done. That’s what motivates me to get it done,” he says.

As an example, he gives a story from a challenging spring in his career as a vice president of a seed company. In response to a depressed farm economy the competition was lowering their seed prices, and his company’s seed was $20 more per unit.

“When spring planting was over, we ended up with a significant sales increase. And we made money because we held our margins,” he said. “Companies who had lowered their prices not only lost sales, but they lost profits on every unit they did sell.”

He continues with the story emphasizing value over price, saying “If you're selling price, you have nothing to sell. But when you're selling value, every farmer wants to have part of it.”

“I was angry that no one else is willing to step up and give farmers what they're really needed. And that was how to make more money, how to raise those yields. The only way farmers can make more money and stay in business was to raise a better crop. And the only way they could raise a better crop was to work with a company who had the farmers best interest as their number one focus. Our company kept us focused on helping the customer by holding our price, which gave us the financial ability to provide the best products, the best people the best service, and it worked.”

Click here to the listen to the episode titled, “Staying Positive When the Obstacles Keep Coming Your Way!”

