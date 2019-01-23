House Agriculture Committee Members Announced for 116th Congress

The roster for the 116th Congress’ House Agriculture Committee has been announced by Chairman Collin Peterson (D-MN) and Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (R-TX). The roster includes 15 newcomers to the committee, with 13 being freshmen Representatives.

With the 116th Congress changing from a Republican majority to Democratic majority there are a number of new members for the Democrats. There are 10 freshman Democratic Representatives and 12 newcomers to the committee. Three newly appointed Republican Committee members are also first-time members of Congress.

“This is a strong roster for the Ag Committee and I’m looking forward to tackling the challenges that our farmers and ranchers, rural communities and working families face,” Peterson says. “We have a good cross-section of the diversity of crops grown in this country and the regions that grow them, as well as great representation of the variety of issues of jurisdiction on the Committee.”

Under Conaway and Peterson’s leadership during the past Congress when their roles were reversed, the House Agriculture Committee was able to effectively move the 2018 Farm Bill through to pass by the end of the year.

“After successful completion of the 2018 Farm Bill, I’m pleased to have a great group of new and returning members on the Agriculture Committee who will continue the work of restoring prosperity to our nation’s farmers and ranchers and all of rural America,” Conaway says. “We have a great deal of work to do, including implementing and protecting the new farm bill, continuing to press for a roll back of harmful regulations that hurt our farmers and ranchers, and leveling the global playing field to create more market access for U.S. agriculture products. I’m confident in the team we have assembled, and I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues in championing rural America and our country’s farm and ranch families.”

There are 26 Democrats and 21 Republicans sitting on the 116th Congress House Agriculture Committee.

A complete breakdown the veteran and newcomer House Agriculture Committee members arraigned by seniority in Congress and party affiliation can be seen below:

The complete House Agriculture Committee Democratic roster for the 116th Congress:

Chairman Collin Peterson, Minnesota

David Scott, Georgia (veteran)

Jim Costa, California (veteran)

Marcia Fudge, Ohio (veteran)

Jim McGovern, Massachusetts (veteran)

Filemon Vela, Texas (veteran)

Stacey Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands (veteran)

Alma Adams, North Carolina (veteran)

Abigail Spanberger, Virginia (new member)

Jahana Hayes, Connecticut (new member)

Antonio Delgado, New York (new member)

T.J. Cox, California (new member)

Angie Craig, Minnesota (new member)

Anthony Brindisi, New York (new member)

Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey (new member)

Josh Harder, California (new member)

Kim Schrier, Washington (new member)

Chellie Pingree, Maine (veteran)

Cheri Bustos, Illinois (veteran)

Sean Patrick Maloney, New York (veteran)

Salud Carbajal, California (new member)

Al Lawson, Jr., Florida (veteran)

Tom O’Halleran, Arizona (veteran)

Jimmy Panetta, California (veteran)

Ann Kirkpatrick, Arizona (new member)

Cindy Axne, Iowa (new member)

The complete House Agriculture Committee Republican roster for the 116th Congress: