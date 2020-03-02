Hoffman's Forecast Doesn't Look Promising for Spring Planting

The soil moisture scenario isn’t budging for most of the country. The ground is saturated with more rain on the way this week.

“We don’t need any more moisture in most of the middle of the country,” says U.S. Far Report meteorologist Mike Hoffman.

Much of the country doesn’t need more moisture, but that’s what’s in the forecast this week. Hoffman is forecasting a couple storm systems to sweep the country during the middle and beginning of the week. That moisture will bring rain to many areas that Hoffman says don’t need it.

Hoffman says not all of the country is seeing extreme moisture. He says there are some dry pockets on the East Coast and drought is also spreading across the West.

As farmers prepare for spring planting, how could the rainfall scenario play out over the next 90 days? Hoffman says the forecast doesn’t look promising for spring planting.

“You don’t really want to see this, necessarily, but from eastern Nebraska all the way to the Gulf and Atlantic Coast, we’re expecting above normal precipitation over the next 90 days,” says Hoffman. “I do expect below normal for southwest and into California.”

Hoffman is forecasting below normal temperatures for the month of march in the Northwest, but the rest of the country could see average to above average temperatures.

“For April, I’m going above normal for Ohio Valley southward and through the far Southwest,” he says. “I think we’ll see below normal temperatures for the northern Plains and northern Rockies.”

Hoffman then thinks the areas of below normal temperatures will vanish in May.

“I think in May we’ll see mainly normal temperatures through the heart of the country and the Plains, and above normal in the East and the South,” he says.