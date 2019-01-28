History Made At The National Western Stock Show

The 2019 National Western Stock Show was the last chance for many to visit the old Denver stockyards. Check out the highlights from the historic show, and a collection of historical records we can’t forget.

It was the “Year of the Yards” say organizers of the 2019 National Western Stock Show. More than 700,000 visitors attended the big show, capturing the last chance to see a piece of living history. Big changes are coming to the largest, and arguably important, cattle show in the U.S.

“The Yards” are undoubtedly the reason I fell in love with the NWSS. Glad I got to be there to relish in all its glory one last time. #Best16DaysOfJanuary #JanuarysAreMeantForDenver pic.twitter.com/aFJ1BJFjPd — Brittni Allerkamp (@BrittniShae) January 25, 2019

We loved seeing so many historical images pop up on social media. Have some to share? Tag @DroversCTN on Twitter, we'd love to see them!

For the next four years or so, the stockyards are being relocated from the current site to a 20-acre tract on the north end of the grounds. In their place, a new 526,000-sq. ft. equestrian center is one of eight buildings planned for the National Western Center by 2023. But Paul Andrews, the National Western Stock Show’s president and CEO, points out their future home also is historically cattle country. Read more.

#ICYMI: National Western Stock Show celebrates “Year of Yards” as big changes loom for Denver institution via @denverpost: https://t.co/6O2kmPuZVW Check out our oral #history project with residents in the nearby neighborhoods: https://t.co/7Ek3Gkmmfw (photo: @NationalWestern) pic.twitter.com/9IbYNOqs2S — History Colorado (@HistoryColorado) January 19, 2019

A new record was made at the sale of the 2019 National Western Grand Champion Steer. Congratulations to Kutter Bland as his steer brought a record $150,000! Watch below:

Make no mistake, there is tons of fun at NWSS, but there’s also big business happening. The genetics discovered and highlighted, could influence a herds for years to come. Here’s a few highlights:

Grand Champion Pen of Five Purebred Simmental Bulls

2019 NWSS #SchaakeFarms pic.twitter.com/7Xp0X5Skg9 — Schaake Farms (@SchaakeFarms) January 22, 2019

SFI Movin Up F12 was named the People's Choice Power Bull Winner at this year's NWSS. It is a true honor to have one of our Purebred bulls chosen as the winner among the Purebred and Percentage bulls and females for the second consecutive year. Congrats, Banks Family of Utah! pic.twitter.com/cFvLq0yKfi — Schaake Farms (@SchaakeFarms) January 26, 2019

We’re live at the Stock Dog Trials with @KDVR, Mark and “Gus” this morning! #Best16DaysInJanuary pic.twitter.com/623UPnMPeG — National Western (@NationalWestern) January 27, 2019

Not everyone wins here, but everyone is welcome. Stay tuned for coverage of all things #BusinessBreed at the #NWSS2019. (You’re going to want to turn your sound on for this!) pic.twitter.com/TfPMXNMgXR — American Angus Assoc (@AngusAssoc) January 14, 2019

Cowboy Spirit

Despite the fun and excitement, a touch of heartbreak claimed part of the event, as PBR bull rider Mason Lowe, 25, from Exeter, Mo., was killed by a bull that stepped on his chest during the PBR Chute Out competition at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 15. But the cowboy spirit NWSS is known for continued, as cowboys and ranchers alike stepped up to honor one of their own.

“Our entire rodeo family and every member of the Stock Show community is saddened by the loss of bull rider Mason Lowe. Our hearts and thoughts are with the Lowe family, his fellow bull riders and the entire PBR organization.” ~ Paul Andrews, NWSS President and CEO pic.twitter.com/zeVS63yCbt — National Western (@NationalWestern) January 16, 2019

A fundraising campaign in his memory began almost immediately. In an special report, the PBR community share their memories and reflections of Lowe and a detailed history of his career.

Mason Lowe was a one-of-a-kind cowboy that left a lasting impression and all of those that had the pleasure of knowing him will forever love him.



Full story >> https://t.co/mxVwfX7c9M pic.twitter.com/JaHSNzlImZ — PBR (@PBR) January 17, 2019

Related Articles: