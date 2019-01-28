History Made At The National Western Stock Show

National Western Stock Show
Ty Krebs, owner of Krebs Ranch in Gordon, Nebraska, works to set up his yard pen for cattle he is showing during the National Western Stock Show on January 8, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. ( RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post via Associated Press )

The 2019 National Western Stock Show was the last chance for many to visit the old Denver stockyards. Check out the highlights from the historic show, and a collection of historical records we can’t forget. 

It was the “Year of the Yards” say organizers of the 2019 National Western Stock Show. More than 700,000 visitors attended the big show, capturing the last chance to see a piece of living history. Big changes are coming to the largest, and arguably important, cattle show in the U.S.

We loved seeing so many historical images pop up on social media. Have some to share? Tag @DroversCTN on Twitter, we'd love to see them! 

For the next four years or so, the stockyards are being relocated from the current site to a 20-acre tract on the north end of the grounds.  In their place, a new 526,000-sq. ft. equestrian center is one of eight buildings planned for the National Western Center by 2023. But Paul Andrews, the National Western Stock Show’s president and CEO, points out their future home also is historically cattle country. Read more.

A new record was made at the sale of the 2019 National Western Grand Champion Steer. Congratulations to Kutter Bland as his steer brought a record $150,000! Watch below: 

Make no mistake, there is tons of fun at NWSS, but there’s also big business happening. The genetics discovered and highlighted, could influence a herds for years to come. Here’s a few highlights:

 

 

Cowboy Spirit

Despite the fun and excitement, a touch of heartbreak claimed part of the event, as PBR bull rider Mason Lowe, 25, from Exeter, Mo., was killed by a bull that stepped on his chest during the PBR Chute Out competition at the Denver Coliseum Jan. 15. But the cowboy spirit NWSS is known for continued, as cowboys and ranchers alike stepped up to honor one of their own.

 

 

 

A fundraising campaign in his memory began almost immediately. In an special report, the PBR community share their memories and reflections of Lowe and a detailed history of his career.

 

 

