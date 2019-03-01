Highlights and Insights from Commodity Classic

The Commodity Classic is a melting pot of new technology, agronomic innovations and knowledge share. The Farm Journal team shares more highlights from the event, which is taking place in Orlando.
New Technology
.@WinFieldUnited and @LandOLakesInc recently launched Truterra, a tool that gives farmer a sustainability “report card” and shows potential ROI from changing practices to be more sustainable. #classic19 #Ducky pic.twitter.com/01A4tHRkJn— Sonja Begemann (@SonjaBegemann) February 28, 2019
Kubota showcases new M7 Series Generation 2 tractor. “Farmers can use it to pull up to a 12-row planter, run their mixer grinders, feed the cattle and use this tractor as an all-around utility tractor for the farm,” says Kent Brown, senior product manager. #Classic19 pic.twitter.com/cYgGzFgGVX— Farm Journal (@FarmJournal) February 28, 2019
Agronomic Challenges and Planting Insights
DYK nematodes are so small they can’t be seen by the human eye? SCN still causes about $1 billion in yield loss annually despite their size.— Sonja Begemann (@SonjaBegemann) February 28, 2019
However, @TheSCNCoalition research recently discovered 2 new genetic forms of resistance to the pest. #Ducky #Classic19 pic.twitter.com/RsrQqLv0yQ
February 28, 2019
.@WyffelsHybrids’ Brian Humphries reminds farmers of the importance of 50 degree and higher soil temps before planting. You’ve gotta have a solid foundation at the beginning to get high yields at the end of the season. #classic19#Ducky says he found a bag of corn to snack on. pic.twitter.com/VVTT5G6B6T— Sonja Begemann (@SonjaBegemann) February 28, 2019
Grain Market Analysis and Education
Packed crowd at #commodityclassic19 #usfarmreport pic.twitter.com/wwNSSkHwpW— Doug Edge (@DougEdge70) March 1, 2019
The current farm price of corn is the same as in 1995, says Steve Elmore with @PioneerSeeds pic.twitter.com/gLqskuuIWM— Top Producer Editor (@topproducermag) February 28, 2019
