Hemp Profits Get Real

With the passage of the 2018 farm bill, Congress legalized hemp--much to the delight of some farmers and the dismay of others.

Farm Journal's perspective on hemp is that it's now a legitimate crop, and we have a responsibility to address it for you as we would any other crop.

That sense of responsibility was the basis for our recent decision to focus on hemp as a Special Report in our February issue of Farm Journal, which has arrived in most farmer mailboxes by now.

Along with this special report, you can read an even wider variety of informative articles here on AgWeb. Look for the heading, "Cannabis: Potential and Pitfalls" to scroll through the topics, which cover everything from production to marketing to state-specific policies. I'll include some links at the end of this column for your reference as well.

We hope our Special Report and ongoing coverage on AgWeb will be useful resources as you evaluate whether hemp represents a new opportunity for your farm.

