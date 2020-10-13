Helm Receives EPA Approval for Reviton Herbicide

Reviton, a PPO Group 14 herbicide with a novel active ingredient, has received EPA approval.

A non-selective herbicide for the preplant burndown and desiccation segments, Reviton is one of the first new PPO herbicides to be introduced in the U.S. in more than a decade.

“I am proud of our teams research and development efforts, and their commitment to excellence in bringing Reviton to market,” Dave Schumacher, President of HELM Agro US said in a news release. “With EPA approval granted ahead of the 2021 season, growers have a new product to add to their weed control toolbox which will allow them to be more successful when combatting troublesome weeds and resistance issues.”

Reviton contains a new novel active ingredient, Tergeo, which is the result of a joint development partnership with Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha (ISK), a Japanese agrochemical company. The burndown/pre-emerge product has been part of more than 700 North American product development trials and regulatory studies, and 2020 is the third year Helm has been developing the product in conjunction with ISK for the U.S. market.

“Bringing new products to market like Reviton is a continuation of Helm’s commitment to agriculture,” says Schumacher. “This new product allows us to bring a new innovation to farmers that they haven’t had before with new weed control options.”

You can read more about Reviton in this exclusive first look at the new weed control technology, here.

