HELM and ISK Collaborate in the Commercial Development of 3 Herbicides

HELM Agro US announced Thursday that they have entered into a long-term collaboration with Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha (ISK) for the commercial development of three new herbicides.

Under the initiative, HELM will partner with ISK Biosciences Corporation of Ohio, a subsidiary of parent company ISK in Japan, with new market offerings beginning in 2020.

The three new innovations under development include:

A new PPO Inhibitor herbicide developed from a new ISK molecule for rapid and high-performing preplant burndown of broadleaves and grasses Targeted for corn, cotton and soybeans, this new technology receives high performance ratings in controlling a broad spectrum of weeds across a wide variety of crops and geographies, including ALS, triazine and glyphosate-resistant species. Additional characteristics of the forthcoming advancement include an ultra-low use rate, broad tank mix compatibility and expanded use as a desiccant for cotton. EPA registration is expected in 2020.

A co-formulation of Tolpyralate and Nicosulfuron for selective postemergence broadleaf and grass control in field corn and sweet corn. The product features low use rates, crop safety features and a wide application window.

A non-selective burndown herbicide for the specialty crop market, featuring a new active ingredient with initial registration expected in 2020 for use on grapes. Future registrations of the novel herbicide are anticipated for citrus, pulse crops and tree nuts as soon as 2022.

Dave Schumacher, president of HELM Agro US says his company has new strategies in place, including its product development relationship with ISK, to help accelerate HELM’s crop protection portfolio and market penetration over the next several years

“Combining ISK’s research strengths with HELM’s product development and marketing expertise is an incredibly strong formula for success,” says Schumacher. “The industry is on the brink of a new era of innovation. We believe these three products will significantly work in growers’ favor to overcome many of today’s most serious weed control challenges.”

Naoto Tani, senior vice president of ISK Biosciences Corporation says, “For ISK Biosciences, this is truly a great opportunity to continue offering solutions to American growers. As a company focused in research and development, we are highly committed to continued innovation with integrity. We are excited as a company to be trusted in bringing new products to the U.S. market.”