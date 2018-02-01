Helm Agro US Launches Four Herbicides

Helm Agro US, Inc. announces the launch of four new crop protection products in the first quarter of 2018.

Argos Ultra herbicide is a co-formulation of metolachlor and mesotrione. Argos Ultra contains 3.76 pounds of metolachlor and 0.33 pounds of mesotrione per gallon, and is available in 2 x 2.5-gallon cases.



The product is approved for field corn, sweet corn, yellow popcorn and grain sorghum to manage grasses and small-seeded broadleaf weeds. Argos Ultra boasts its two active ingredients known for effective weed control and long-lasting residual. It also effectively manages weeds resistant to glyphosate, ALS-inhibiting, PPO and triazine herbicides. And Argos Ultra is tank mix compatible with glyphosate.

Quiz herbicide is a single-pass herbicide for controlling annual and perennial grasses on soybeans, cotton, canola, dry beans, sugar beets, sunflowers and other crops, plus non-crop areas. Quiz herbicide is available in 2 x 2.5-gallon cases and contains 0.88 pounds of the active ingredient, quizalofop-P-ethyl, per gallon.



Quiz is formulated for multiple tank mix options, rate ranges and features a wide application window. The product is also effect in controlling volunteer corn in glyphosate-tolerant soybeans.



Helmet and Helmet SPC herbicides are the company's new metolachlor offerings for grass and small-seeded broadleaf control in corn, cotton, sorghum, potatoes, soybeans, tomatoes and other crops. The herbicides are easy-to-use emulsifiable concentrate formulations and can be applied alone or in a planned two-pass program.



Both products are designed to be cost competitive and provide high quality formulations. Helmet herbicide contains 7.8 pounds of metolachlor plus benoxacor safener per gallon. Helmet SPC herbicide contains 8 pounds of metolachlor without safer per gallon. Both products are packaged in 2 x 2.5-gallon cases and 270-gallon totes.

In total, HELM now has 19 crop protection products in its U.S. portfolio for the row crop, specialty crop and horticultural markets.