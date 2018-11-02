Helm Agro US Hires New Marketing and Business Development Leader

Helm Agro US, Inc. announces that Adam Hensley is the company’s new marketing and business development leader.

In his new role, Hensley will be responsible for the development and execution of business and marketing strategies specific to the U.S. crop protection portfolio. Hensley will also be charged with providing guidance and expertise for key global marketing initiatives for the organization’s parent company, Helm AG.

“We are excited to have someone of Adam’s professional caliber in the fold,” said Jan Stechmann, President of Helm Agro US in a news release. “Adam’s hiring comes at the ideal time as we prepare for a number of important initiatives in 2019 that sharpen the company’s focus on the evolving needs of our customers.”

Stechmann added, “Consistent with our strategy for successful growth, Helm continues to invest in top talent like Adam, which further enhances our ability to deliver best in class products with greater value to the markets we serve.”

Hensley has extensive experience in the agrochemical industry with a proven track record in strategic brand planning, grower and channel partner programming and marketing communications management. Previously, Hensley served as commercial unit marketing lead for Syngenta Crop Protection. Prior to that, he held a variety of positions including regional account lead, customer marketing lead, and sales representative for the same company Hensley holds a B.S. in agricultural economics and an executive MBA, both from The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Hensley currently resides in Memphis, Tennessee.