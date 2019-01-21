Helm Agro Adds Herbicide, New Regional Sales Manager

Helm Agro has announced the addition of Zone Elite to the company’s Zone lineup of soybean herbicides.

According to the company, Zone Elite is a pre-emergence herbicide for broad-spectrum weed control with an application window from 30+ days preplant up to three days after planting. With a best-in-class oil dispersion formulation, Zone Elite contains Group 14 and 15 herbicides consisting of 0.7 pounds of sulfentrazone and 6.3 pounds of metolachlor per gallon of active ingredients.

Zone Elite delivers efficacy on more than 45 different weed species—including the toughest grasses and small-seeded broadleaves. The herbicide will be available in 2019 for soybean growers in the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-South, as well as North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Zone Elite is tank mix compatible with fertilizers, insecticides, herbicides and adjuvants, and packaged in 2 x 2.5-gallon cases.

Additionally, Helm has named Craig Taylor as the company’s northern corn belt regional sales manager.

Taylor is responsible for promoting sales of the Helm crop protection portfolio and supporting the company’s distributor and retailer network in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.



Taylor brings more than 27 years of agronomic product sales experience to the HELM organization. Most recently, he was the Northern Midwest Retail Account Manager for Dupont Chemical Company.



"As Helm continues to expand its market presence across the Midwest, Craig’s sales and agronomic expertise will strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Mike Hoger, National Sales Director with Helm Agro US said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome Craig to our rapidly growing sales team.”

