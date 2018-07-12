Helm Agro Acquires Extreme Herbicide From BASF

Extreme provides excellent burndown and season-long residual control of more than 50 broadleaf and grass weeds in Roundup Ready soybeans, Clearfield corn and Roundup Ready alfalfa.

Jan Stechmann, president of Helm Agro U.S., says, “Extreme herbicide continues to be a well-recognized and important weed control tool among U.S. growers. Extreme is highly complementary to the organization’s portfolio and aligned with Helm’s strategy in providing solutions that enable growers to successfully manage weed control with improved return on their investment.”

“The acquisition of Extreme underlines Helm’s commitment to the U.S. crop protection market by adding another proven product to the company’s rapidly growing solution set,” comments Ulrich Schöfl, global executive portfolio manager, based in Hamburg, Germany.

“It’s an exciting time for Helm as we seek new opportunities to expand our global portfolio through acquisitions and future product entries from the company’s development pipeline.”

Proven Performer: When applied following a soil residual pre-emergence herbicide, Extreme enhances weed control with two additional modes of action – glyphosate and imazethapyr. Extreme represents a valuable resistance management tool for difficult-to-control weeds like nightshade, morningglory, marestail, waterhemp, velvetleaf and foxtail.

The highly versatile product can be applied pre-plant, pre-emergence and early postemergence. Extreme also reduces the need for a second glyphosate application on Roundup Ready soybeans at the 3 pints per acre rate.

Seamless Transition: Michael Hoger, national sales director, confirms that once Extreme transitions to Helm, customers can expect a continuation of superior sales support and product quality.

“Our sales team is excited about servicing the marketplace with this outstanding offering alongside Helm’s comprehensive product set of top quality herbicides, fungicides and insecticides,” says Hoger.

According to the company, Helm Agro U.S. will maintain BASF’s current packaging of bulk and 2 x 2.5-gallon jug cases of the product with no disruption to the supply chain.

For more information, call 813-621-8846 or visit helmagro.com.