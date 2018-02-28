Helena’s New Foliar Fertilizer, Insecticide, N Stabilizer, Herbicide

The Helena Acre and Helena services provide accessibility and a trusted partnership with growers to create a customized solution to weed control, sulfur deficiencies, nitrogen loss and insect protection.

Helena Chemical Company introduces four products for 2018. All part of the Helena Acre product lineup, the new launches include Ele-Max Sulfur LC, Sultrus, N-Fixx XLR and Antares Prime. Ele-Max Sulfur LC is a foliar fertilizer designed to manage in-season sulfur deficiencies with an exclusive crop-safe foliar blend. Ele-Max Sulfur LC uses ENC Formulation Technology to provide balanced nutrition and faster plant uptake.

Sultrus is a foliar insecticide with a broad crop range, offering protection from more than 215 insects on over 240 crops.

N-Fixx XLR is a nitrogen stabilizer for urea and UAN, which can be used at lower application rates than other products due to patented FlowTech Formulation Technology.

Antares Prime, a pre-emergent herbicide, provides long residual control in soybeans with a unique ratio of active ingredients to control the most troublesome weeds. Its liquid formulation provides long, residual control with a clean, early start. New direction in weed control.