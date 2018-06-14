Hawaii Bans Chlorpyrifos Pesticides By 2023, First State To Do So

On June 13, 2018, Hawaii Governor David Ige signed Senate Bill 3095, making the state the first in the U.S. to ban pesticides with chlorpyrifos.

The bill includes:

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, anyone seeking to use pesticides with chlorpyrifos must request a temporary permit from the state department of agriculture.

A complete ban of pesticides containing chlorpyrifos starting Jan. 1, 2023

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, anyone seeking to use restricted use pesticides (RUP) are subject to a requirement to report their use of the RUP to the state department of agriculture.

Starting Jan. 1, 2019, restructured use pesticides cannot be applied within a 100’ buffer zone around all schools during normal school hours.

Before the governor signed the bill, state senator Mike Gabbard provided comments including thanking “community activists” for their role in getting this legislation through the state legislature and to the governor’s desk. He also said, “other states will follow our example.”

The bill also provides for the state department of agriculture to develop a pesticide drift monitoring study and two full-time positions in outreach and education at the University of Hawaii to work with farmers in light of these changes.

Here’s video of the bill signing ceremony: