Have “The Talk” With Your Children

Your farm is causing you sleepless nights and worry. Yield forecasts are disheartening, and bills keep mounting. You’re ready to snap at the next bit of bad news; the stress is consuming you and likely your spouse. So how are your children coping?

“Parents need to be aware that their children’s stress is strongly tied to their own stress reactions to financial strain,” explains Val Farmer, a clinical psychologist and author who has specialized in rural mental health and family relationships.

Children, regardless of age, are intuitive, adds Mykel Taylor, agricultural economist at Kansas State University. “They know when parents are stressed out. They may not understand the reasons why, but they know something is going on.”

When children see tension with their parents, they’re affected in many ways, Farmer says. This can include being recipients of a conflict that spills over into parent-child relationships to observing parental depression.

“Depression takes a toll on parent-child relationships because mom and dad aren’t emotionally available to tune into their children’s lives,” he explains. “Some teens may have their hearts set on farming and are apprehensive, just like their parents, about their own farming future.”

If you aren’t honest with your children about the financial strain your farm faces, they will draw their own conclusions, Taylor says.

“We’re willing to teach our kids how to do chores around the farm, but it never occurs to us to introduce them to the financial side—at any age,” she says. “We may think our kids aren’t able to understand the big and complex financial concepts of running a farm, but they can understand simple math and a simple budget.”

Now is a great opportunity to show how the farm uses a budget to be sustainable and profitable. “Let them be part of the adjustment in family living expenses,” Taylor says.

Keep your children up to date on the decisions and plans you have for dealing with it, Farmer agrees.

“Explain your moods, edginess, preoccupation and apologize for any unfairness due to your own stress reactions,” Farmer says. “Children can handle material losses OK if their family relationships are solid. By sharing your financial struggles with them, you enlist their contributions to the family’s well-being.”

While it might be hard to believe, Farmer points out, good memories can come from difficult times if children can pitch in and offer support to their parents.

Seek the Support You Need First

Of course, you are stressed by the current farm economy. Monitor your emotions and seek professional health resources for depression and anxiety, suggests Val Farmer, a clinical psychologist and author. This will help you support your spouse, children and team.

“Parents need to first reach out and get the emotional support and guidance they need to cope—just like the airline instructions, ‘Place the oxygen mask over your own mouth first and then assist your children with theirs,’” Farmer says.

If you and your spouse are quarreling, find a counselor, support group or other resources. “Going through a crisis is hard enough but even more so when you aren’t getting along,” Farmer says. “Children watch and are affected by the marital conflict. If the parents aren’t operating as a team, they need to fix the team.”