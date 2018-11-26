Has Global Economic Growth Passed its Peak?

A global economic watchdog says world growth has passed its peak and faces risks from trade disputes and higher interest rates. The report is from The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The agency says while labor markets are in good health in major economies like the United States, trade and investments are taking a hit from higher tariffs. Read the full report here.

U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer says China has not changed its unfair and discriminatory practices that prompted President Trump to impose tariffs, but the President remains optimistic a deal can be reached with China. President Trump will host Chinese leader Xi Jinping on December 1st while both attend the G20 summit in Argentina.

Analysts say both leaders need a win-Xi to improve the Chinese economy and President Trump to prepare for a possible 2020 Presidential run.