Harvest: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

With acres left to harvest farmers are ringing in the season with Christmas carols and visions of harvested corn and soybeans dancing in their heads. Check out the victory cries, Christmas carols and other fun memories farmers are sharing on Twitter:

One farmer shares the rush when harvest comes so close to the holidays.

#Harvest18 is History! Always get nervous trying to finish harvest when the Xmas lights are up. pic.twitter.com/CbKTIqIuqi — Ralph Eyre (@eyrefarms_ralph) December 12, 2018

Sometimes it’s a fight to the finish line.

It’s done #Harvest18 1 end snout,2 gathering chains , 1drive sprocket in the oilbath, and lastly a deer carcass stuck in snapping rolls/gathering chain that had to be hammered and broken out in pieces. All for the last 30ac , but I’m done pic.twitter.com/dTCronKDO6 — Ron Rodzos (@ronr1124) December 12, 2018

The end is finally in sight for this farmer.

The fun of #harvest18 starting to wear off at this point. Hoping we can wrap thing up today. Will see ha pic.twitter.com/8RocXgnJcs — Brandon Petty (@brandonjpetty) December 11, 2018

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Harvest...... it's the most wonderful time of the year pic.twitter.com/yEmSU5pXZW — Andy Pasztor (@apasztor82) December 11, 2018

Finally finished.