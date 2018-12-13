Harvest: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Harvest 2017
The end is in sight for many farmers who've had a long harvest season. ( Sonja Begemann )

With acres left to harvest farmers are ringing in the season with Christmas carols and visions of harvested corn and soybeans dancing in their heads. Check out the victory cries, Christmas carols and other fun memories farmers are sharing on Twitter:

One farmer shares the rush when harvest comes so close to the holidays.

Sometimes it’s a fight to the finish line.

The end is finally in sight for this farmer.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

Finally finished.

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments