As Harvest Chugs Along Keep Safety in Mind

USDA pegged farmer harvest progress at 15% harvested for corn and 20% harvested on soybeans. Compared to last year, which experienced late planting and other complications, the country is tracking ahead. More than half of the crops are rated good to excellent, including corn at 67% and soybeans at 55%.

With combines and grain tractors moving through fields hard and fast, it’s important to keep safety in mind, both on and off farm. Be mindful of weather conditions, including dryness and excessive moisture, and other drivers when on roads.

One farmer saw exactly what happens when it’s extremely dry:

Park those combine boys. It's not worth it. pic.twitter.com/6xAqF06OR0 — Ritter Farms (@ritter_farms) September 30, 2020

Here are some harvest safety tips from Farm Bureau related to equipment:

When approaching machinery, make sure the operator can see you.

Turn off machines before climbing on or off.

Keep your distance from moving machines.

Avoid pinch points, be especially cautious where visibility is low.

Watch grain wagon weight and distribute evenly.

Don’t unplug equipment without removing it from all power sources.

Never pull something out of a plugged machine while it’s still in operation (branches, etc.).

Cool engines before refueling and use blocks on tires to preventing rolling.

Keep all safety equipment in place on harvest and grain handling equipment.

Don’t leave running equipment unattended.

Check out what farmers are seeing across the country as harvest is well underway: