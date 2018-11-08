Harvest and Storage Tips to Limit Mycotoxins Growth in Corn

Certain parts of the Corn Belt experienced extreme weather and temperature conditions, leading to damaging levels of ear rot. If you’re one of those farmers be sure to test corn for Mycotoxins and, if you have them, keep them below threshold.

It starts at harvest.

“Adjust combine settings to minimize damage to grain. High dew points are limiting storage aeration and mycotoxin levels can increase rapidly in high moisture corn,” according to a recent publication by Charles Hurburgh and Alison Robertson with Iowa State University Extension. “One research study reported a 77% increase in fumonisin levels in 25% moisture corn over seven days.”

Damaged kernels are infected faster than whole kernels. Cracks and splits serve as entry points for the fungus. In some cases, corn that shows high levels of Mycotoxins can be reduced by filtering out those broken and chipped kernels in storage. If you harvest high-moisture corn to salvage yield be prepared to dry it down quickly to avoid spreading toxins further. Storage time for poor quality or damaged grain needs to be reduced by half, according to ISU. Because mold and Mycotoxin issues are worse in broken grain consider using core bins (without spreader) to remove the majority of broken kernels and fines to improve airflow. Getting grain to an appropriate moisture and temperature can slow or stop the spread of Mycotoxins and other molds, but it’s not curative. The mold will stay on the grain regardless of what you do, so it might be valuable to blend infected grain with uninfected grain to reduce the toxin levels to an acceptable level.



(Chart Credit: Iowa State University)

Experts at Philbro Animal Health Corporation encourage farmers and livestock owners to look at corn Mycotoxins from “A to Z.”