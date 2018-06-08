Handy Apps for Dairy Managers

Whether you view it as a curse or a blessing, carrying a cell phone is the next thing to a societal necessity these days. Fortunately, there are a number of “apps” for smartphones and tablets that can make day-to-day dairy farm management easier and more efficient. Check out these app categories that may enhance your life:

Fred Hall, Northwest Iowa Extension Dairy Field Specialist for Iowa State University, said business management apps like Mile IQ provide excellent documentation if you ever are audited. Other tips he offers about apps are: